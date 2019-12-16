Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The National Transportation Safety Board is applauding the MTA for improving safety on the rails.
The board says the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North have implemented all safety recommendations, including screening employees and revising medical protocol.
Both lines are now in total compliance with national guidelines.
The NTSB‘s recommendations came after five accidents involving trains in New York and Connecticut in 2013 and 2014.