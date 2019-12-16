



— A dozen friends set out a mission to make a stranger’s holiday season much brighter.

They stopped into a New Jersey restaurant and surprised a woman with a little “shock and Claus,” CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported Monday.

Angelica Alicea works hard as a waitress at an IHOP on Main Street in Paterson.

The 30-year-old’s job doesn’t pay much, only $2.13 an hour. She is largely dependent upon tips, which usually works out to about $6 per table.

It’s not a lot of money, but for the single mother with two children, every dollar counts.

“It’s tight, yeah,” Alicea said.

But over the weekend, she said she was serving a large group of people at the restaurant and at the end of the meal something remarkable happened, something she never could’ve dreamed of.

Her customers left her a $1,200 tip.

“I was happy. The first thing I thought about was my children. It was Christmas time,” Alicea said.

The incredibly generous tip came from Zellie Thomas and 11 of his friends, who decided they wanted to do something nice for a complete stranger for Christmas.

Today, i was apart of something that I hope becomes an annual holiday tradition. A group of us gathered for breakfast at the Paterson @IHOP each bringing $100. We paid the bill and gave our waitress a $1,200 tip. It really is a privilege to be someone else’s blessing! 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/soa8wmZzt1 — zellie (@zellieimani) December 14, 2019

He posted on Twitter, “A group of us gathered for breakfast at the Paterson @IHOP each bringing $100. We paid the bill and gave our waitress a $1,200 tip. It really is a privilege to be someone else’s blessing! 😊😊.”

For Alicea, the moment was monumental and meaningful.

“First of all, I’ve taken care of my bills. We will have a roof over our heads,” she said.

The gift of kindness. Christmas came early for a woman who could use it, and deserves it.

The good deed was inspired by viral posts in Colorado a couple years back, where a group of diners did the same.