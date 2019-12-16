Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two suspects in the brutal robbery of an elderly man in Queens.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
Surveillance video shows the suspects walking away from the 82-year-old victim as he’s lying on the sidewalk.
Investigators say the suspects approached the man and threw him to the ground before taking his wallet and $20 cash.
The incident happened early Friday morning on George Street in Ridgewood.
The victim was treated at an area hospital for cuts and bruises.
