Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sen. Chuck Schumer says he wants to crackdown on robocall scams, especially during the holidays.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sen. Chuck Schumer says he wants to crackdown on robocall scams, especially during the holidays.
“Senior citizens get calls saying your son is in jail, please wire us $5,000 bail or he’ll be stuck in there forever, and they do,” the senator said. “They get scared.”
Schumer announced Sunday he’s hoping to pass new Traced Act legislation by the end of the year. The bill would require all phone-carriers to provide anti-robocall blocking devices.
Fines for those caught operating robocalls would also increase.
Schumer says most of the scams operate from overseas, but that the FBI is still equipped to go after the suspects