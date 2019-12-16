



– The MTA released new numbers on subway performance and ridership Monday.

Watch: New York City Transit President Andy Byford On Subway Service

“I am really proud to say that we have now delivered six months in a row of 80 percent plus on time performance,” New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford said. “We have not had a stretch of performance, sustained performance, like this since 2013.”

Subway run times – the length of time it takes a subway to get from one end of the line to another – improved on every line except the N, which had a route change, Byford said.

“This just shows you that we now have laid the basics to really take off when the capital plan kicks in,” Byford said.

Byford acknowledges there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

“We’re not satisfied with this. We know that we can do better and we know that we need to do better,” Byford said. “But for now, it’s good to have stabilized the system, to have worked so hard to getting it back to where it needs to be in terms of a baseline.”

The announcement took place at the restored and rebuilt South Ferry subway station.