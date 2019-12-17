



– It was a celebration for the young and old in East Harlem

They came in like Santa’s elves: Dozen of kindergarteners from St. Ann School, ready with hugs, handmade cards and stockings full of “different kinds of stuff that they like,” said kindergartener Nazara.

The celebration was all for the seniors at the Carter Burden Network, reports CBS2’s Charlie Cooper.

“It was a very exciting thing, somebody hasn’t given me a stocking in God knows how long,” said Yvonne Hawkins.

“It feels great, feels good really does, I feel like crying,” said Wilfredo Gonzalez.

The kids also jumped and clapped their way through a few familiar holiday tunes.

“I like singing in front of people,” said kindergartener Jose.

Of the songs and stockings, the greatest gift they shared – companionship – couldn’t be bought OR wrapped.

“The biggest issue with aging is loneliness and isolation,” said Bill Dionne, executive director of the Carter Burden Network. “You think of a city like New York that doesn’t happen, and in fact, the isolation can be that much more, so we just try to fill the holidays with as much festivities as possible.”

The Carter Burden Network makes it a point to address loneliness by hosting events like this to engage both the elderly and the community.

The one gift that kept on giving in the room was the music. After opening their gifts a chorus of 25 seniors performed a holiday concert to give back to the little ones who so kindly gave to them.