



– If you’re a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There’s plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Jersey City this week, from a comedy show to a painting class.

Culture Vultures comedy show

From the event description:

Check out this comedy show highlighting comedians from under-represented communities.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 8-10 p.m.

Where: FM Bar, Venue, and Restaurant, 340 Third St.

Price: $10-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘A Christmas Carol’

From the event description:

A fresh, contemporary take on the classic “A Christmas Carol.” Blending all of the film versions of the story, this theater production is unique and visually stunning.

When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Art House Productions, 262 17th St.

Price: $18-$30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Painting class

From the DT 234 Gallery & Art Studio deal description:

During a BYOB painting class, participants follow step-by-step instructions and create their own masterpiece, which they get to take home.

Where: DT 234 Gallery & Art Studio, 234 York St.

Price: $24

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

