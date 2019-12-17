



There’s a modern mansion in Chelsea where every floor of the multi-story home offers a new surprise.

The contemporary townhouse façade is a standout on West 17th Street. The eye is first drawn to a large frosted glass door.

There’s also a private garage – a true symbol of living large.

“You have your Maserati right here on your lower level. You get in, take off,” said Shawn Elliott, of Nest Seekers, who led the tour.

LIVING LARGE: Click here to see more from our series

The glass-walled garage offers just a hint of what the 11,000 square foot home has to offer.

“In the living room, you’ve got 14-foot ceilings,” Elliott said. “You’re looking at a $50,000 fireplace.”

The colors inside can change with the mood. On the other side of the grand entertaining floor is a fully bling-ed out kitchen – the handles all adorned with Swarovski crystal.

Off the kitchen, it’s an outdoor lifestyle with the first of three terraces.

Formal dining was on the next level. A starry chandelier, valued at over $100,000, illuminates the space and the kitchen below.

A totally cool surprise awaits in the home’s elevator. It has a glass wall that opens to the stairs.

“You’re about to see not only a master bathroom, but a world-class spa,” Elliott said.

A huge, custom mosaic anchors both sides of the space, with an enormous shower and equally oversized tub. Glass doors lead into a huge master bedroom.

“Another great living space where you have your own family room that leads to the outside,” said Elliott.

More of the home’s five bedrooms are also on this floor. The residence has a jaw-dropping list of amenities, including a theater, yoga studio, gym and 20-foot resistance pool.

The lower level has everything for an extravagant lifestyle and, of course, wine storage.

Finally, crowning it all, is a two-sided roof deck.

“This is where you want to live,” Elliott said.

To live large at 357 West 17th Street will cost you $18 million. Rumor has it, Lady Gaga once lived in the house for a brief period.