



Police are searching for a man behind three apparently random attacks within 30 minutes yesterday on the Upper East Side

The suspect first struck around 10:45 am. on Park Avenue near East 82nd Street.

Police said he approached a man who was talking to the driver of a parked car and yelled, “I know you’re talking about me!” He allegedly chased the man around the car with a knife before walking away.

The second attack happened about 20 minutes later on East 85th Street near Park Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk by a 21-year-old woman as she’s looking down at her cellphone. He suddenly turns and slaps her in the head.

Then 10 minutes later at East 87th Street and Third Avenue, police said the suspect intentionally bumped into a man and woman and yelled at the woman to move. A confrontation ensued and the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife.

Police said he then chased a witness who was taking a photo of the incident.

The suspect is believed to be approximately 25 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, short black hair and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, three-quarter length camouflage hooded jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

