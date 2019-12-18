Comments
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A Connecticut man says a bobcat attacked his 12-year-old son in their backyard.
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A Connecticut man says a bobcat attacked his 12-year-old son in their backyard.
He said it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday on Brett Road in Fairfield.
The boy suffered a minor scratch to his finger, and his shirt was torn.
Police said a neighbor’s surveillance video shows a bobcat in the area the week before.
“This is a very uncommon occurrence and not typical behavior of a bobcat,” the department posted on Facebook. “Bobcats are typically very elusive and rarely allow people to get close, which is the opposite of what happened in this incident.”
CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported on another bobcat sighting in Fairfield back in May 2018.