NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several Manhattan streets have been shut down because of falling ice.
The George Washington Bridge’s inbound upper lanes are closed, along with streets in the Broadway and Columbus Circle areas.
BREAKING NEWS: #NYPD closing streets by Columbus Circle as chunks of ice fall from skyscrapers. Avoid the area btwn 57th & 60th btwn 7th & 8th Avenues. The latest on @CBSNewYork at Noon pic.twitter.com/MoLBTJsiee
— Tara Jakeway (@tarajakewaytv) December 18, 2019
The NYPD shut down Broadway near 58th Street, and 57th and 60th streets between Seventh and Eighth avenues.
Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the areas.
