Breaking NewsFalling Ice Shuts Down Inbound GWB, Streets Around Broadway And Columbus Circle
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several Manhattan streets have been shut down because of falling ice.

The George Washington Bridge’s inbound upper lanes are closed, along with streets in the Broadway and Columbus Circle areas.

The NYPD shut down Broadway near 58th Street, and 57th and 60th streets between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the areas.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

