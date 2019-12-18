



— There was a super surprise Wednesday for a child who has to spend Christmas in the hospital this year.

Batman stopped by St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Bayside, Queens, to visit with a very special patient, 5-year-old Anthony Rojas.

Anthony lives at the hospital due to a respiratory illness and the Caped Crusader is his best buddy.

Batman is actually Josh Aryeh, who’s been visiting sick children for more than a decade. He and his fellow volunteers have been incredibly busy.

“We’ve given out a little more than 20,000 toys. I’ve visited a little more than 13,000 children on my own,” Aryeh told CBSN New York’s Cindy Hsu on Wednesday.

MORE: Local Superheroes Spread Holiday Cheer To Young Patients At Children’s Hospital On Long Island

Along with superhero costumes, his friends help out by supplying exotic cars decked out like the Batmobile. He was getting so many requests from children, he started the foundation Smiles Through Cars and said anyone can help spread holiday cheer.

“People say all the time, ‘I don’t have a Ferrari. I don’t have a Lamborghini. I can’t do what you’re doing.’ And I said, no, it starts with just holding a door for someone, saying good morning, giving them a smile,” Aryeh said.

MORE: Group Of Young ‘Superheroes’ Help Give 5-Year-Old With Autism A Birthday He’ll Never Forget

Little Anthony said he loves just about every superhero, especially Batman, and the reason is simple.

“I love them because they save people,” he said.

They do so one smile at a time.