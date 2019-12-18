Comments
We’ll see scattered snow squalls this afternoon which could potentially lead to reduced visibilities and slick roads for a period of time.
After they fizzle out this evening, we’ll see wind gusts of 30-40 mph (50 mph far east) overnight; the combination of the winds and colder air mass will then drive feels like temps into the single digits by dawn.
For tomorrow, we don’t rebound much, maybe the mid to upper 20s at best. But because it will remain breezy out there, it will only feel like the teens. The good news is it will be pretty sunny out there.
As for Friday, it will remain cold with temperatures only topping out around freezing.