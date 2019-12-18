



Another person was killed while riding a bicycle in the New York City.

Police say 50-year-old Daniel Cammerman, a doctor and professor at Mount Sinai, was hit by a school bus on the Upper East Side.

It happened Wednesday morning near Central Park, on 96th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Cammerman was taken to Mount Sinai hospital just a block away where he was pronounced dead.

Fourteen children were on the bus at the time, but they were not hurt.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not charged.

Sources tell CBS2 as the bus was passing the cyclist, Cammerman lost control of his bike after hitting a patch of ice. The 50-year-old fell to the ground and was struck by the school bus’s front tire.

There have been nearly 30 cyclist deaths on city streets so far this year, compared to 10 in all of 2018.

