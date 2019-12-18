WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A shooting in front of a New Jersey bank rattled the town of Wayne Wednesday afternoon.
Chopper 2 was over the Bank of America across from the North Jersey Country Club on Hamburg Turnpike around noon.
Police say a 33-year-old man tried to steal the cash bags from an armed security guard as he made his way to an armored truck.
Investigators say during the struggle the guard shot the suspect once in the torso.
A witness who works nearby says she saw the suspect being taken away on a stretcher.
“It was just super scary, we didn’t expect this… It was just me and my manager, we were just nervous, we didn’t know what was going to happen, we didn’t know what happened,” Reese Shamey said.
The robbery suspect is expected to survive.
Neither the guard nor his partner in the armored truck were injured during the shooting.