



Cole will be sporting pinstripes with a whole new look. He’s expected to be clean-shaven and have a haircut, keeping with the Yankees’ famous dress code.

Cole has been a Yankees fan since he was a kid. One photo from the 2001 World Series shows him holding a sign saying he’s a fan “today, tomorrow and forever.”

He eventually got the team’s attention and has been on their radar since high school.

Back in 2008, he was a first-round draft pick for the Yankees but chose to go to college on a baseball scholarship instead.

Last week, Cole signed a nine-year $324 million contract, the largest ever for a pitcher. He’s expected to take the No. 1 spot in the Yankees’ starting rotation.

The 29-year-old right hander went 20-5 last season with the Houston Astros, leading the American League with a 2.50 ERA and the majors with 326 strikeouts.

Cole will officially get his pinstripes during a press conference at 11 a.m.