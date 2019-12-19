Comments
Expect very cold temperatures this afternoon with wind chills stuck in the teens. The only good news is we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine, so try and enjoy that aspect of the day!
It will remain cold tonight, but the winds will ease up a tad. Expect temperatures will dip to around 20° with wind chills in the teens.
Tomorrow’s looking like a bright one, but we’ll only get to around the freezing mark. Expect wind chills in the 20s with that residual breeze in place.
As for Saturday, the cold persists, but high pressure at the surface will help to calm things down. Overhead, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 30s.