CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


Expect very cold temperatures this afternoon with wind chills stuck in the teens. The only good news is we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine, so try and enjoy that aspect of the day!

(Credit: CBS2)

It will remain cold tonight, but the winds will ease up a tad. Expect temperatures will dip to around 20° with wind chills in the teens.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s looking like a bright one, but we’ll only get to around the freezing mark. Expect wind chills in the 20s with that residual breeze in place.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Saturday, the cold persists, but high pressure at the surface will help to calm things down. Overhead, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Comments

Leave a Reply