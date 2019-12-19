NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork/AP) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Wednesday that restores voting rights for convicted criminals who are out on parole or probation.
The measure will apply to roughly 80,000 convicts starting in March.
“These are residents who are living as full participants in their communities and yet have been needlessly prevented from having a voice in the future direction of their communities,” Murphy said.
New Jersey is a state that believes in second chances.
Today, I signed historic legislation into law that will ensure our justice system works as it is intended to – to allow returning residents to reclaim their role as equal members of society.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 18, 2019
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, New Jersey now joins 16 other states and the District of Columbia that bar only convicts who are incarcerated from voting. Most Republicans opposed the bill, saying it lacked common sense because the convicts hadn’t yet paid their “debt to society.”
Murphy also signed another measure aimed at making it easier for people convicted of low-level crimes to clear their records.
The governor said the initiatives are part of what he calls his Second Chance agenda.
