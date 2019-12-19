Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a suspect police say shot and killed a 45-year-old man in Queens.
According to police, the victim was seen talking to someone in a red car when the passenger got out and allegedly shot him multiple times.
The shooting happened Wednesday night just after 6 p.m. on Rockaway Beach Boulevard in Rockaway Beach.
The 45-year-old was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
