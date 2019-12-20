



The NYPD has finally cracked a pair of murder investigations, making several arrests on Thursday – including one man allegedly tied to both killings.

Police sources tell CBS2 Stephan Khadu has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the 2017 shooting of a teenager and the 2018 shooting of a 37-year-old in Brooklyn.

Authorities believe the 22-year-old murder suspect shot 17-year-old John Fernandez back on Dec. 7, 2017 in front of a home on Bainbridge Street. The teen was found with was found by first responders with gunshot wound to his neck and died at the scene.

Investigators add that Khadu is also allegedly responsible for the death of Claudell Gary, who was found fatally shot in the neck and leg in front of a Hart Street residence back on April 18, 2018.

The NYPD also arrested two other suspects for Gary’s 2018 murder – 21-year-old Christopher Garcia and 20-year-old Quazeer Farmer.

Both men have also been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police did not reveal how they were able to track down the alleged killers after their years-long investigations.