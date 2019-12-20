Comments
We’re in for another cold one today, it just won’t be quite as cold. Also, with high pressure anchored overhead, we’re expecting plentiful sunshine around the area. Enjoy it if you can!
Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dipping into the 20s once again. And the winds will continue to ease, so feels like temperatures won’t be much colder.
It’s a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with temperatures remaining in the 30s. And the winds won’t really be a factor, so that should help.
As for Sunday, it looks like we’ll return to the 40s with more sunshine in the mix.