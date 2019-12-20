NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Christmas came early for some shoppers in Manhattan.
Several shoppers at Burlington Coat Factory in Union Square were surprised to find out their layaway balances were paid in full.
Volunteers from the organization Pay Away The Layaway covered more than $10,000-worth of holiday layaways for families in the area and delivered the happy news too.
“I was thinking about how I was gonna get all my stuff for Christmas, but then when they called me I was so happy, I said ‘wow, for the first time a Christmas miracle in my life,” shopper Daon Kpole said.
“I’ve been in this country for 45 years, I never received anything free, so I think it was very nice, very nice of this organization to give back,” Claire Taylor added.
The non-profit group raises money online to make the layaway payoffs possible.