



— The young winner of the iconic CBS reality TV show “ Survivor ” was welcomed back to the Long Island school where he teaches Friday.

An energetic and proud crowd welcomed home 26-year-old Tommy Sheehan, who was dressed as the Grinch.

The Floral Park-Bellerose School District teacher thanked students and staff at his school for supporting him while he competed and then went on to win the 39th season of “Survivor: Island Of The Idol.”

Sheehan’s victory announcement was shown on Wednesday night’s broadcast of the reality TV series.

The Long Beach man knew he made it to the top three but couldn’t tell anyone, not even his fiancé or parents. Winning the whole thing came as a surprise even to him.

He brought home a $1 million prize but says he still plans on teaching.

“That never crossed my mind once. You could give me $10 million and I would still be here the next day. When I landed right after I got off the show, I came to work the next day. I love my job and this is my passion, so no money, nothing could take me away from this school and community,” Sheehan told CBSN New York’s John Dias.

Sheehan says he plans on using his winnings to buy his sister a great birthday gift, give his fiancé the wedding of her dreams, give back and save the rest.