



There has been a major development in the case of a college student brutally stabbed to death in Morningside Park.

The NYPD has released new photos of another suspect wanted in connection with the killing of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

🚨 Recognize him? We’re looking to locate him regarding the recent homicide in Morningside Park. Anyone with information please call / DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS https://t.co/5OGcJ9p9nC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 20, 2019

A 13-year-old, already in custody after confessing to the crime, told police this new suspect was the person who stabbed Majors last Wednesday during an attempted robbery.

Police found that 13-year-old while canvassing the area near Morningside Park. The boy was caught in the lobby of a building at Manhattan Avenue and 119th Street at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. He was wearing clothes that matched the description of the suspect, sources said. Police arrested him for criminal trespass and during a search found he was carrying a knife.

Another 14-year-old suspect who allegedly went through Majors’ pockets was released last week after his lawyer told him to stop answering questions.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.