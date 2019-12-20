



If you’re a parent, the trip to see Santa Claus at Christmas time can be a daunting one. From long lines to a small child’s last-minute fright at seeing the big man in the famous red suit, it can be a lot to handle. Now there’s a new way to talk to Santa — without leaving your house!

“I really want a phone and a new gold ring,” nine-year-old Tatum said.

Tatum knows exactly what she’ll ask Santa for this year, even though mom had to make a reservation to see the big guy from the North Pole.

“I don’t love it, but it is what it is,” parent Kristen Olsen said.

In real life, like in the movies, there’s usually always a line to wait in to see Santa.

“It was like an hour going through, it wasn’t as bad as everybody was saying,” parent Laquanda Frasier said.

If you just don’t have time to spare or if your little one gets stage fright in front of old Saint Nick you can always talk to Santa online.

“Hi, Santa I can hear you,” CBS2’s Valerie Castro said.

Santa received her own “wish list” in the mail and he happened to already know a few things about her.

“I know you like the outdoors and I think maybe I read somewhere you like yoga!” Santa said to Castro.

Through the site, TalkToSanta.com, children from around the world can have a personal video chat with him from home.

“Yes I’ve chatted with wonderful children in Germany, India,” Santa recalled.

CBS2 had a tough question for Santa…

“Here in New York City a lot of children don’t have chimneys, so how do you deliver their gifts?” Castro asked.

“All I have to do is touch that key to the tip of the roof and molecular transformations take place and there is a wonderful comfy chimney for Santa to jump down,” the jolly man in the red suit explained.

For some, the digital chat sounds pretty good.

“I think standing in line can be overwhelming for parents and children,” Virginia tourist Sonja Seutter said.

For others, they’re not quite sold.

I think it’s an experience going through the line and waiting in line and letting the kids see Santa,” one shopper said.

As many know, there’s nothing like seeing him in person.