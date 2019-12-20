NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This week Mayor Bill de Blasio rolled out a bold plan to get the homeless off the streets in five years.
The ambitious proposal comes at a time when other cities are lining up to sue New York over the relocation of homeless families to new homes outside of New York through the city’s SOTA program.
Also, Gov. Andrew Cuomo just signed the so-called “Green Light Bill” into law, giving undocumented immigrants the right to a New York driver’s license.
Joining CBS2 political reporter Marica Kramer to talk about these issues were CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters and political strategist O’Brien Murray to dive in. The analysts offer a scathing review of the plan and look at even more trouble for Mayor de Blasio during his final two years in office.
Watch "The Point" Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
