NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s “Super Saturday” – the last big shopping day for people who still need to buy those holiday gifts – and shoppers are flooding stores everywhere.

CBS2’s Matt Kozar visited Herald Square where last-minute buyers were busy making up for lost time.

Excitement is in the air along with panic as the clock ticks down to Christmas. There is precious little time left to buy that last-minute present.

For some willing to brave the crowds and the traffic on “Super Saturday” that’s what makes it fun.

‘Twas the weekend before Christmas and all through the city, last minute shoppers flooded the stores – some of them feeling a little guilty.

“I’m about done. My wife doesn’t know about it but I’m trying to get the last-minute ones out of the way… Hopefully, if not, I’ve got two more days to go,” Felix Arroyo said.

Outside of Macy’s at Herald square, shoppers admired a holiday window and braved the cold in temperatures that felt below zero.

“It’s still going right now. We came up from Connecticut for this… To go inside Macy’s, see the window displays. We’re going up to the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in a little bit,” one shopper said.

Twenty miles north at the Cross-County Mall in Yonkers, shoppers were trying to find a parking spot and felt down-right bonkers.

“Do you see? They’re waiting for the parking. I have two people for parking now,” shopper Evelyn Guzman said.

Amidst the chaos of it all, families kept their hearts and minds on the ball – for the true meaning of Christmas within us all.

“My dear son treated me to a few things,” one mother said.

“She’s always been the person buying me gifts, so I felt this year it was time to give back so I bought some stuff. I’m in a position now where I can do some stuff for her, so as you get older as a son, it’s good to give back,” the woman’s son added.

Many stores are offering extended hours Saturday as retailers hope deep discounts will encourage shoppers to spend before time runs out.

Here’s a list of which stores are staying open late:

Apple: Extended hours vary by location.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ulta: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.