CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Elle McLogan, Holiday markets, Holidays, John Dias, Local TV, New York, New York City Holiday Markets, Shopping


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s nothing like the holidays in New York City, and the seasonal markets have something unique for everyone on your list.

CBSN New York sent John Dias and Elle McLogan to see what’s new this year and what sets each shopping experience apart.

First stop: Bryant Park Winter Village 

Next up: Grand Central Holiday Fair 

Then on to: Union Square Holiday Market 

Followed by: Columbus Circle Holiday Market 

Finally: Brooklyn Flea & Smorgasburg 

Click here for a closer look at their coverage.

Comments

Leave a Reply