Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a fire in Manhattan Saturday morning.
The fire started on the second floor of an apartment building on Seaman Avenue in Inwood around 11:45 a.m.
Authorities say 51-year-old Alberto Urena and an 86-year-old woman were found unconscious inside the building.
Urena was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
There was no word from officials on his relationship to the woman, who remains hospitalized this weekend.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.