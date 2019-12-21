Comments
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Three young women’s lives were cut short in a deadly crash late Friday night in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey.
Police said around 11:50 p.m. the Nissan Altima they were in rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped at the intersection of Route 1 and Fords Avenue.
The 23-year-old driver, identified as Brianna Martinez, was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Her passengers, 23-year-old Michaela Powell and 24-year-old Uchechukw Chukwuma, died on the scene.
Police said the tractor-trailer driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Philip Augusta at 732-634-7700, mwarren@njadvancemedia.com, or @MSolDub on Twitter.