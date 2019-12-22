



— A consumer warning was issued to shoppers on Sunday. Recalled items could be sitting under your Christmas tree.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to investigate T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods.

Officials Say T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods Continued Selling Products After They Were Recalled

Schumer cited a Consumer Product Safety Commission report that claims the chain stores sold hundreds of recalled products, up until last month. The senator said some of the items could potentially be dangerous.

“They could cause infant fatalities or choking or falling or lacerations,” Schumer said. “That doesn’t mean the will, but they could. They were recalled for a reason.”

In response, T.J. Maxx apologized for having recalled products left on its sales floors, issuing the following statement:

“At TJX, product safety is very important to us. We deeply regret that in some instances, recalled products were not properly removed from our sales floors despite the recall processes that we had in place. We are taking appropriate steps to strengthen these processes moving forward. We apologize to our customers and encourage anyone who believes they may have one of these products to participate in the recall. For additional information about the recalls and how to participate, customers can visit the Product Recall page at our retail brand websites at http://www.tjmaxx.com, http://www.marshalls.com, andwww.homegoods.com, or the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website atwww.cpsc.gov.”