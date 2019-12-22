Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Wondering what to serve that’s fun but not labor-intensive at your holiday parties this season? Check out these fun and festive drinks from Brian Facquet, master distiller at Bootlegger 21 New York. CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu reports.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Wondering what to serve that’s fun but not labor-intensive at your holiday parties this season? Check out these fun and festive drinks from Brian Facquet, master distiller at Bootlegger 21 New York. CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu reports.
Yule Mule
- 2 oz. Vodka, Gin or Bourbon
- 2 oz. Ginger Beer
- 2 oz. Cranberry Juice
- 0.5 oz. Lime Juice
- Hi Ball Glass with Ice
Garnish with lime wheel, rosemary and cranberries.
The Catskills Breakfast
- 2 oz. Bourbon Cream
- 4 to 6 oz. Coffee
- Bourbon Cream Foam
Garnish with shaved chocolate.