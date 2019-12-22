By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The first full day of winter sure will start off feeling like it, as temps around the area are starting off in the teens and 20s for the outlying ‘burbs and right around 30 here in NYC. Expect bright skies and dry conditions through the day and temps will be about 10 degrees warmer, with highs in the mid 40s. It’ll be crisp this evening at sundown as Chanukah starts with no weather worries at all.

Tranquil conditions will continue tomorrow and into most of the upcoming week as high pressure will remain the main player in our region.

Expect temps reaching 50 tomorrow with bright skies, and seasonably cool temps in the mid 40s as you head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and with dry conditions continuing, we won’t have a White Christmas, but at least there won’t be any travel issues!