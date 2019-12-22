Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The USDA is recalling 16,000 pounds of frozen beef patties.
The ready-to-eat products from Cincinnati-based AdvancePierre Foods may contain plastic.
The product was not sold in retail stores but distributed from an Iowa warehouse to institutions, including schools.
A food-service establishment complained it found soft, green plastic in a patty prompting the recall.
The company, which is owned by Tyson Foods, says it hasn’t received any reports of injuries or illness.