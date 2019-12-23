



— A New Jersey family suffered a rude awakening Sunday after realizing their holiday decorations had been vandalized overnight.

CBSN New York’s Meg Baker was at the scene off Hyslip Avenue and Dorian Road in Westfield where neighbors woke up to a mess. It seems a couple of Grinches were set on destroying some of the Christmas cheer.

On home surveillance video two shadows are seen just across the street. The suspects struggle to pry the 8-foot reindeer out of the frozen ground. As it is lifted, you can see the lights flicker. Then it is tossed into the street and the lights go out with a whimper.

“That was really upsetting actually because it was bringing joy to our neighborhood,” resident Erin Eckard said.

Eckard and her family found the large decoration down the block in a neighbor’s yard. They were able to put the reindeer back together but not all of the lights work.

“It just kind of ruins your faith in people sometimes when they decide to try to ruin your happiness and joy,” Eckard said.

Her house wasn’t the only one hit. No one knows where the smashed Christmas tree and planter came from, but it ended up on the corner. Up Hyslip Avenue a sleigh was taken from a front yard and thrown in the trees of another neighbor’s property.

“This is a nice neighborhood. I moved to Westfield because nothing like the happens. I tell my kids, we don’t do that. No matter if you’re pressured with other friends, we just don’t do that. You just gotta respect everyone else’s property and their beliefs,” resident Letty Burgoon said.

Police said they are ramping up patrols in the area. Neighbors said they are not letting the two Scrooges affect their Christmas spirit.