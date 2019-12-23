



A New York man suffering from kidney failure is hoping for a life changing Christmas gift.

The volunteer firefighter is hoping someone will hear his story and volunteer to be his living donor.

Most days, you’ll find 39-year-old Frank Felice at the Mamaroneck Fire Department – ready to jump into action as a volunteer firefighter – just as he has for the past two decades.

That changed recently. Now, most afternoons, he’s tied to a chair, undergoing dialysis.

“I go four hours a day three days a week, every other day,” Felice said.

Felice suffers from Polycystic kidney disease, a condition which means his kidneys are covered in cysts.

Three years ago, he learned he has stage 4 kidney failure. He immediately started dialysis and has been on it ever since.

“It’s very tough. It takes its toll.”

Felice, who also has his own landscaping company and is a cancer survivor, is now in desperate need of a kidney donor. Without it he’ll be on dialysis indefinitely.

Felice says being on dialysis has impacted every part of his life including the one at home with his wife and young daughters.

“I’m so used to being the one people come to. It’s just so hard having to depend on people. I’m not used to that.”

Felice says his insurance will cover the cost of the transplant and a Connecticut-based group Kid-U-Not says it will help with some of the additional costs that a donor incurs as a result of the transplant – including transportation and lost wages.

A previous donor herself, Sally McCartin says donating a kidney is a personal decision but for those that are considering it, money should not be a hindrance.

“For me it was wonderful, it was a blessing… We want to help you with funds and you can always apply. We’re happy to help out,” McCartin said.

If you’re interested in becoming a donor, there are a few criteria to meet.

“Living donors are between 16 and 65, they have to be in good excellent general health, they undergo a very rigorous screening process, and once that happens they can be cleared for donation,” Dr. Thomas Diflo said.

“They have to be a compatible blood type or an identical blood type – he needs blood Type O – in general donations are very safe. You can die but it’s very uncommon… There are some risks but generally safe and quick procedure and little long-term complications.”

Dr. Thomas Diflo is with the Westchester Medical Center which will oversee Felice’s transplant.

For Felice, who is O-negative, he’s well aware of what being a donor means. He’s had other family members go through the same thing. He understands it’s a big ask.

“The words couldn’t even express the appreciation. Someone giving it up for someone they don’t know it’s amazing,” Felice said.

He says it would be his Christmas dream come true if a donor came forward.

