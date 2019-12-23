FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A fire ripped through a home early Monday morning, leaving eight members of the same family displaced just two days before Christmas.

Residents woke up at around 6:30 a.m. to flames shooting from the roof of a home on a quiet residential block in Franklin Square. In all, 100 firefighters responded and put out the blaze in just over an hour. Hours later, the home was still smoking as firefighters shot water through the living room window.

“It feels like a dream. I haven’t woken up yet. It will hit me soon, but not yet,” resident Rachel Havrylkoff told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

The 22-year-old said she got out of bed when she heard her uncle screaming upstairs. She lives in the basement of the home with her brother and parents. Two other generations of the Havrylkoff family live in the two units above.

“Everyone’s out. Everyone’s safe. So that’s all that matters,” Rachel said.

All eight people inside at the time got out unscathed from the fire, which officials said started on the first floor.

“First it was smoke, and then the fire it started all around the house,” neighbor Walter Perez said.

Perez shot video of the early morning flames as he watched in horror from his house across the street.

“I feel so sad, you know, because all of the things are outside. There’s nothing good,” Perez said.

A charred Christmas tree was one of the only recognizable things left in the pile of burned debris on the Farnum Boulevard front lawn. The Havrylkoff family said all they have left are the clothes on their backs.

“A total loss. The house is a total loss,” said Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department Chief John Salzman said.

A GoFundMe me page for the Havrylkoff’s had money pouring in from community members and strangers later Monday morning, the pot topping $1,000 within an hour. It was started by Rachel Havrylkoff’s childhood friend, bringing her some comfort as she begins the task of sifting through the charred remains of her childhood home.

“My family is here. Everyone is alive. It’s a Christmas miracle,” she said.

The Red Cross was at the scene providing the family with what they need while the investigation continued. There was no immediate work on exactly what sparked the blaze.