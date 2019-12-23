ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A 23-year-old New Jersey serial killer, charged in the murders of three women and the attempted murder of a fourth, has been convicted on all counts.
An Essex County jury deliberated for just two hours last Thursday before convicting Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, who now faces a potential sentence of life plus 80 years in prison.
Prosecutors said Wheeler-Weaver, of Orange, killed 20-year-old Sarah Butler, 33-year-old Joanne Brown, and 19-year-old Robin West in 2016. They also accuse him of trying to kill another woman that year after connecting with the women using a social media app.
Wheeler-Weaver was convicted of murder, desecrating human remains, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated arson.
Wheeler-Weaver’s public defenders confirmed that their client had arranged sexual encounters with the women but said he dropped them off safely at the end of each encounter and didn’t harm anyone.
