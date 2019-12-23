Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City officials have a very simple warning for people in Central Park – stay off the ice!
Pictures taken over the weekend captured people walking on one of the ponds in the Manhattan park, despite temperatures that were hardly in the freezing zone.
The city’s parks commissioner warns that while the New York City’s lakes and ponds look frozen over, many are not, especially when temperatures reach into the 50’s like Monday.
Safety signs are posted and officials ask that you obey them for your own safety.
This year six summons have been issued in Central Park.