NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A record number of more than 115 million Americans are expected to travel by car, train, or plane over the holidays.
The TSA predicts this will be the busiest holiday travel season in the agency’s history. AAA says more than 115 million people will travel by New Years Day.
For some, it’s off to a rocky start. Fog and icy conditions are being blamed for a 69-car pileup in Virginia. An internet outage delayed flights in Sacramento. Flooding temporarily closed Fort Lauderdale airport.
The good news for most travelers, the weather shouldn’t be a factor as clear conditions are forecast throughout much of the country. There are storms heading towards the West Coast and Southeast.
To keep things moving efficiently, the TSA is urging people to arrive at least 90 minutes early, have boarding passes and IDs ready and don’t forget to keep gifts unwrapped for security reasons.