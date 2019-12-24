



— Family, friends, and community members in Bergen County were mourning Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble on Tuesday.

He will return home for a final time next week. Goble died Monday from injuries sustained in action in Afghanistan, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Goble dedicated his life to service, his chest full of the numerous ribbons and medals he was awarded while serving overseas. The 33-year-old grew up in Westwood, graduating high school in 2004. He entered the Army as a Special Forces candidate that same year.

In the town where he grew up, hearts are heavy.

“We are very proud of his service. We are very proud of what he’s done,” Westwood Mayor John Birkner Jr. said.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver issued a joint statement on Goble’s death, saying: “Sergeant 1st Class Michael Goble represented the best values of our Armed Forces and of New Jersey — dedication, fearlessness, and excellence. His tragic passing reminds us of the tremendous sacrifices our soldiers and our military families make in the name of service so that our nation’s values may continue to be a beacon around the world.

“Our thoughts are with Sergeant 1st Class Goble’s family and friends. May we all honor his service by endeavoring through our lives to represent the values for which he gave his life.”

Goble was deployed several times overseas as a Special Forces soldier. He also served in Argentina, Guatemala, and Colombia. He died in the Kunduz province of Afghanistan after suffering fatal injuries. The Pentagon has not confirmed any other details, but the Taliban claimed they were behind a fatal roadside bombing.

“It just touches home. It’s hard to understand. Sometimes we wonder why we hear about these things on the news all the time, but when it’s your own it really hurts. It really hurts,” Birkner said.

Those who knew Goble said he was passionate and patriotic. A GoFundMe page for his family has already raised more than $39,000. He was just about to celebrate his birthday in January.

The mayor said he is planning to meet with the town’s police chief to see if they can coordinate any type of escort to help the family as they bring their loved one back home.