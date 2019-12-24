



— If the holidays become a bit overwhelming, how about taking an indulgent escape to a lodge set in a winter wonderland?

It’s even better when you consider you don’t have to leave New York City to to enjoy this one.

And winter it is at The Lodge, a cozy fifth floor escape at STK in the Meatpacking District.

“I think it just really makes people feel like wow, this is really winter time in the city,” said STK general manager Kevin Inkles.

The holiday season is ever present throughout this space, from warming up by the tempting faux fire or watching delicate snowflakes fall on trees on command. They’re fake, but it looks pretty perfect for this time of year.

“This is like that real cozy space where you just want to sit down with a hot chocolate and relax with your friends,” Inkles said.

The Lodge is part of the STK restaurant. There’s a charming bar and plenty to eat.

There’s also no shortage of tempting dishes, from their signature mini burgers to tuna tartar. You can warm cold winter bones with a hearty venison cassoulet and slightly decadent homemade donuts.

There was also a true holiday gift for a meat lover and all their friends.

“72-ounce dry-aged double Tomahawk,” Inkles said. At $294, this is best for a group to share.

The holiday experience extends to the outside, too.

“Just see the view and the skyscapes of the Highline and the museums,” he said.

The Lodge stays holiday ready until mid-March.

“You can experience the holidays after the holidays which is most important,” said Inkles.

A never-ending way to celebrate the season.

“It kind of just makes you not want to leave which is what it’s all about.”