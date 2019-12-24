NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For one night only, Manhattan’s only private park was open to the public.

Gramercy Park opened up at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve for just one hour of Christmas caroling.

The Gramercy Park Block Association takes care of the park and allows entry only to members on the other 364 days each year.

On Tuesday however, people from all over the city showed up for the special access.

“It’s a little crowded but that’s what you’d expect when it’s open for one hour, but no it’s really amazing,” Shawn Porat said.

Only 400 keys in the whole city open the gates to Gramercy Park.

They’re owned by residents surrounding the park, those who stay at the Gramercy Park Hotel, and members of private clubs.