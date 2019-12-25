Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another attack on a Jewish man in New York City has prompted the Anti-Defamation League to offer a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest the most recent attack.
The latest assault was recorded by ADL as one of three violent incidents against Jews in the last 24 hours, including another assault in Manhattan and an incident reported as aggravated harassment in Brooklyn.
Police said a man in a yarmulke was brutally attacked on East 41st Street near Third Avenue just after 11 a.m. in the Murray Hill neighborhood.
The victim said he was looking at his phone when someone yelled anti-Semitic and profane remarks. When he looked up he was punched in the face and then kicked repeatedly while he was on the ground.
Shortly after the Manhattan attack, police arrested 48-year-old Steven Jorge of Miami and charged with assault as a hate crime.