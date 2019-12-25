DOVER, Del. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The remains of 33-year-old American soldier from New Jersey — killed in combat in Afghanistan — have been returned to the United States.
The body of Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Westwood arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday. Goble was killed Monday in a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province. The Taliban has claimed they were behind the attack.
Goble was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The Pentagon has said Goble’s unit was engaged in combat operations when he suffered fatal injuries.
Multiple U.S. officials, including national security adviser Robert O’Brien and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attended Wednesday what the military calls a dignified transfer in which the cases containing the remains are transferred to a vehicle from the aircraft that ferried them to the United States.
A GoFundMe page for Goble’s family has already raised more than $100,000. He was just about to celebrate his 34th birthday in January.
