Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Wednesday will be a bright and beautiful Christmas with sunshine, light breezes, and temps in the mid 40s. While it’ll be a few degrees above normal, it’ll be nothing like the temps in the mid 60s we had back in 2015!
The tranquil trend will continue on Thursday, albeit with more clouds ahead of a weak front that will be passing through. Next risk for a few spotty showers looks to be Friday, but not a major storm system at this time.
Merry Christmas!