CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:John Elliott, Local TV, Weather

By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Wednesday will be a bright and beautiful Christmas with sunshine, light breezes, and temps in the mid 40s. While it’ll be a few degrees above normal, it’ll be nothing like the temps in the mid 60s we had back in 2015!

(Credit: CBS2)

The tranquil trend will continue on Thursday, albeit with more clouds ahead of a weak front that will be passing through. Next risk for a few spotty showers looks to be Friday, but not a major storm system at this time.
Merry Christmas!
Comments

Leave a Reply