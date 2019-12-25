NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of volunteers pitched in Christmas Day to help Citymeals on Wheels bring a little holiday spirit — and a wholesome meal — to seniors across the New York City.
The agency prepared more than 21,000 meals for older New York residents in need. Many spend the holiday alone.
Citymeals says interaction they have with volunteers who deliver meals to their homes makes their day brighter.
With your support, Citymeals is preparing over 21,000 holiday meals for Christmas – ensuring your homebound elderly neighbors never go a day without a meal. pic.twitter.com/wbTFvgiEsC
— Citymeals on Wheels (@Citymeals) December 25, 2019
“To have a deliverer come to the door with a meal that’s festive, they appreciate it so much,” Executive Director Beth Shapiro said.
“Helping people and giving back to other people is what Christmas is all about,” volunteer Hannah Brennan said.
Citymeals on Wheels also serves thousands of meals at senior centers for those well enough to leave home.