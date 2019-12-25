



— Investigators are looking into a fire that burned a Long Island firehouse in North Massapequa on Wednesday morning.

According to Nassau County police, the fire destroyed several pieces of equipment and vehicles.

Fire Department Chief Joseph Pesale managed to personally drive a burned ambulance out of the truck room before attempting to rescue engines and ladder trucks, reports CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

As Pesale returned to the burning firehouse, he said explosions knocked him back.

The fire broke out before at 6:15 a.m. and drew multiple fire departments from surrounding areas, finding the entire firehouse engulfed in flames.

No one was in the firehouse at the time the fire began.

Firefighters responded from 13 other departments including Massapequa, Seaford, Bethpage, Wantagh, North Bellmore, Bellmore, South Farmingdale, Farmingdale, East Meadow, Levittown, Plainview, Syosset and Amityville.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Officials said the initial investigation did not suggest the fire was suspicious.