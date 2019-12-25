



– Just 15 days after the terrible attack in Jersey City that killed four innocent people , some local artists are using their talents to heal wounds and lift spirits.

Light over darkness: That is the message artists are hoping to spread with a larger than life menorah.

“I hope that art, and this piece in particular, provides hope, provides light, provides a sense of community and unity,” said the mural artist, Rabbi Yitzchok Moully. “The message of Judiasm and particularly the message of Chanukah is to be a light in the darkness, to spread light, and fight darkness with light”

The mural was painted just before the start of Chanukah, four blocks from the entrance to the Holland Tunnel.

The thousands of people that pass by daily will see a gold menorah reflecting off a black background, along with the names of the four shooting victims including Jersey City police detective Joseph Seals.

Those passing by are invited to grab a marker and scribble a message of love or hope, and within days, the mural is already filled with them.

“People have asked are you sure you’re just leaving makers out here, anyone could write anything,” said Moully. “Indeed, anyone could write anything. And people are writing positive messages of hope, of love, of community.”

Each night a new artist will “light” a flame in celebration of each night of the holiday.

The mural will stay up as longer as weather permits or as long as it lasts.