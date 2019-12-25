Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For the first time in its 94-year history, the Radio City Rockettes have a new dancer with a visible disability.
Sydney Mesher was born without a left hand.
The 22-year-old dancer says she had dreamed of becoming a Rockette since she was six years-old – now she’s living that dream, kicking up her heels and making history.
“I’m in the center in the line surrounded by 35 other incredible women and I’m standing there with my left arm in the air,” Mesher said.
“That was just one of those moments where I walked out and I was like I am so proud of myself like I will remember this for the rest of my life.”
Mesher failed to make the Rockettes when she auditioned in 2018.
In 2019, she’s showing that perseverance pays off!